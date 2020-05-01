Nebraska Crossing Open Again
Courtesy of: AP Photo/Nati Harnik

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska mall that pitched itself as a case study for how to reopen safely welcomed back an early trickle of customers who wandered the open-air venue wearing masks.

Nebraska Crossing opened 11 of its more than 80 stores and remained mostly vacant, with less than a dozen patrons on the property at 11 a.m.

The mall sits next to a busy stretch of Interstate 80 in Gretna, a fast-growing suburb about halfway between Omaha and Lincoln.

The opening coincided with other malls in the state allowing customers to return in Omaha and Lincoln.

