Governor Pete Ricketts
Courtesy of: Gwyneth Roberts/Lincoln Journal Star via AP

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska expects more than 60,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to be available in the state this week.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said it expects to receive 59,450 doses of the vaccines this week as officials continue to focus on vaccinating everyone 65 and older across Nebraska.

It’s not yet clear how many doses will be allocated this week to a new federal program that is distributing some virus shots through select pharmacies. Last week, that program received 5,700 doses of the vaccines.

