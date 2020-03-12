Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are set to take a four-day recess, but they may extend the break to reduce the risk of a coronavirus outbreak at the state Capitol.

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer said Thursday that lawmakers were still tentatively planning to reconvene as scheduled on Tuesday, but they may temporarily suspend their session if health officials confirm a community-spread case of the virus in Lincoln during the break.

He says lawmakers were closing the public viewing balconies over the legislative chambers until further notice, restricting lawmakers' contact with lobbyists and urging school groups not to visit the Capitol.

The Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses of the University of Nebraska have announced plans to shift to online classes by the end of the month in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska at Omaha announced similar plans Thursday, following in the footsteps of colleges and universities around the country. Both schools will extend their spring breaks to start next week through March 29. Classes will then resume remotely on March 30 for the remainder of the semester. The University of Nebraska at Kearney will continue classes as usual next week before starting spring break on March 23-29 and resuming classes online March 30.

