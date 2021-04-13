LINCOLN - First round debate on Nebraska’s biennial budget took place this past week in the legislature.
It’s a $9.7 billion budget proposal with a two-year average estimated revenue growth of three percent.
Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton said the chair of the Appropriations Committee stated that their priorities in fashioning the budget were to replenish the Cash Reserve Fund.
"Under the committee’s proposal, the Cash Reserve Fund will increase from $412 million to $763 million, as a result of automatic transfers due to current law and a $50 million transfer from the General Fund each year to replenish the fund. The Cash Reserve Fund balance at the end of the current biennium represented 7.5% of revenues. The balance will increase to 15% of revenues at the end of the first fiscal year and 14.2% by the end of 2022-23."
Gragert said the committee also recommended a two percent increase to the Property Tax Credit Fund which amounts to $63 million over the two-year period.
He said other budget recommendations include $17 million in funding for Nebraska Career Scholarships for students attending the University of Nebraska, State Colleges, or Community Colleges and $15 million for the Business Innovation Act, which helps businesses develop new technologies that lead to quality job opportunities across the state. The recommended budget also leaves $211 million for legislation pending before the Legislature.
The Governor requested funding for a $230 million correctional facility to house approximately 1,500 inmates.
