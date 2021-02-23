LINCOLN - Edits to the voting system and election integrity are currently being addressed in the Nebraska Legislature.
Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton said the Government, Military, and Veterans Affairs Committee received testimony last week on those two controversial issues introduced by Senator Julie Slama.
"LB 76 would reinstate the winner-take-all system for electing presidential candidates, awarding all electoral votes to the candidate who received the highest number of votes in the state. LR 3 is a proposed constitutional amendment, giving voters a say on whether to require a photo ID prior to voting."
Gragert said only Maine and Nebraska allow their electoral votes to be split.
As for the election integrity legislative resolution, he said 35 other states require voter identification. Opponents argue it will make it more difficult for some to vote and isn’t necessary as there’s little evidence of voter fraud in Nebraska.