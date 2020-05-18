LINCOLN - The Nebraska Legislature will reconvene this year’s session after an extended pause due to coronavirus precautions.
Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer announced Monday that the session will resume July 20th for 17 days until August 13th.
Governor Pete Ricketts said there’s two big issues lawmakers will have to focus on once they’re back in session.
"Property tax relief, that's a big one we've got to get done and the business incentive bill. I think both of those have to go together to get the votes we need to be able to pass both of those or either one of those for that matter.
Ricketts said there’s no virus related needs the legislature will need to address, but that’s subject to change as this whole pandemic has evolved quickly.
Scheer said the decision to resume the session was based on the belief that Nebraska will have reached the peak of COVID-19 cases by that time – and will not have experienced a resurgence in cases following the loosening of restrictions on businesses and social gatherings.