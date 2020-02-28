LINCOLN - This year’s short 60-day Nebraska Legislative session is now halfway over.
During the Northeast Nebraska Legislative Day at the Capitol Wednesday, Speaker of the Legislature Senator Jim Scheer of Norfolk gave a update.
Scheer said they had 474 bills introduced this year, but expected around 650.
He said there are a few bills important to him.
"The property tax reduction bill, our business incentive bill, we have some things to do with corrections, work on the youth facilities or YRTC's, and problems with our reimbursement rates on Medicaid."
Scheer said they still have an abundance of things to talk about and not a lot of time to do it.
He said priority bills were late to come in. Of the 107 priority bills, 50 were still in committee as of Monday, so there might be some very long days and nights coming up.
Scheer said they go to all day floor debate next Tuesday.