KANSAS CITY, MO - Every five years an irrigation and water management survey is put together and released to the public.
The most recent report just came out and John Farner, Government and Public Affairs Director for the Irrigation Association talked about it at the National Association of Farm Broadcaster convention in Kansas City Missouri last week.
Farner told News Talk WJAG that farmers are using less water and being more productive so the yield is increasing.
"We're getting more bushels per acre foot of water used in land throughout the United States. So corn, lettuce, wheat, or whatever it is, we're getting more crop per drop than we did five years ago."
Farner said the increased water use efficiency is because of irrigation technology advancements stemming predominantly from Nebraska.
He said Nebraska is leading that charge as the state is the epicenter of irrigation research and technology innovation.
Farner said in 2018 alone, $2 billion was invested by farmers to increase their irrigation management technologies.
To view the full survey results visit Irrigation.Org.