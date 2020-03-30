NORFOLK - Federal agencies use the results of the U.S. Census to distribute more than $675 billion in federal funds each year across the nation.
Partnership Specialist Gerry Hernandez says Nebraska is leading the nation in the amount of people that have taken the census at 30.2 percent. In Madison County, 31 percent of people have taken it.
Hernandez says people should have already been receiving their 2020 census letters in the mail.
"The first letter has your census ID number so you can go online and use that number. If you don't have the letter or lost it, there's a link on the My2020Census.Gov website that states if you don't have your number click here. It will still let you take it without having your census ID."
Denise Wilkinson, President of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce says the census is very important as it impacts revenue for roads, schools, and emergency services. It also determines how many representatives each state gets in congress.
The deadline for completing the census has been extended two weeks to mid-August.
Visit My2020Census.Gov for more information.