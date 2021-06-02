LINCOLN - The Nebraska LEAD Program is currently accepting applications for its Group 40.
Director of the program Dr. Terry Hejny says the Nebraska LEAD Program is a two-year agricultural leadership development program designed to develop the future problem solvers, decision makers, and spoke persons for Nebraska agriculture.
Hejny says they’re looking for men and women between the ages of 25 to 55 involved in farming, ranching, or agribusiness, who are passionate about agriculture.
"The first year they will study local, state, and national issues which includes ten days to Kansas City, Washington D.C., and Chicago. In their second we'll build on that first year study, but we'll include that global perspective and that's typically a couple of weeks traveling abroad to three or four countries."
Hejny says well over a thousand Nebraska residents have been through the program.
Applications are due June 15th, and you can find one at the website Lead.Unl.Edu.