Ballot Measures Nebraska
Courtesy of: AP Photo/Nati Harnik File

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A proposal to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska is once again headed to the full Legislature for debate, despite long odds and the more likely prospect that the issue will go before voters next year.

Members of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee advanced the measure on Tuesday. Lawmakers are expected to debate the bill, but opponents are likely to block it with a filibuster.

Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts has also made it clear that he opposes it. That likely won’t stop supporters, who are also preparing a citizen-led petition drive to put the issue on the 2022 general election ballot.

Tags

In other news

Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday March 30

Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday March 30

There are words used by the deep state that perverts logical understanding of society with terms like “Social Justice” along with “Equity”, “Inclusion” and “Diversity” under the same umbrella.

Wrong way crashes becoming more prevalent

Wrong way crashes becoming more prevalent

LINCOLN - The number of crashes and fatalities that occur because a driver is going the wrong way on a road has been steadily increasing the last few years throughout the nation including in Nebraska.