Nebraska Legislature
Courtesy of: Kenneth Ferriera - Lincoln Journal Star

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A measure that would generate $82 million in Nebraska state tax revenue by eliminating a deduction for high-income earners has hit a snag in the Legislature after business groups objected to the idea.

The proposal debated by lawmakers would restore some of the estimated $250 million the state is expected to lose over the next three years as a result of the federal coronavirus tax cuts for businesses.

Some lawmakers cast the measure as tax increase on businesses that are still struggling from the coronavirus pandemic, and mounted a filibuster to keep it from coming to a vote.

After three hours of debate, senators left the issue unresolved and adjourned for a four-day weekend.

Tags

In other news

Oktoberfest 2020 postponed

Oktoberfest 2020 postponed

NORFOLK - Norfolk’s annual Oktoberfest celebration can be added to the list of events not taking place thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.