State Sen. Steve Erdman, District 47

State Sen. Steve Erdman

District: 47

From: Bayard

Party: Republican

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have rejected a proposal to abolish most of the state’s taxes in favor of a “consumption tax” that the state would impose on services and new goods.

Lawmakers voted, 23-19, in favor of the measure, two votes short of what supporters needed to advance it through a first-round vote.

The proposed constitutional amendment would have given voters the chance to approve the idea in the 2022 general election.

The lead sponsor, Sen. Steve Erdman, of Bayard, says the measure would simplify Nebraska’s tax system and give taxpayers a greater measure of control over how much they pay, because it would be based on their purchases.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska launches 'beef passport' program for meat eating

Nebraska launches 'beef passport' program for meat eating

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is ramping up his crusade for the meat industry by endorsing a new “beef passport” program to promote meat eating, a few weeks after he blasted Colorado’s governor for a resolution encouraging its residents to eat less.

Drunken Stanton man arrested

Drunken Stanton man arrested

STANTON - A very intoxicated Stanton man was arrested after a disturbance and driving under the influence in Stanton Tuesday night.