Sen. Brett Lindstrom

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraskans receiving Social Security income will pay less in taxes on that income each year until it’s fully exempt in 2030, under a bill that won final approval from lawmakers.

Lawmakers passed the gradual tax phase-out on a 41-0 vote. It now heads to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who’s expected to sign it. The bill by Sen. Brett Lindstrom, of Omaha, would reduce the taxes paid on Social Security income by 5% this year, 20% next year and 30% in 2023. The exemption would continue to grow until it hits 100% in 2030.

Supporters say the bill would help ease the tax burden on seniors and make Nebraska attractive compared to neighboring states that don’t tax Social Security, including Iowa.

Tags

In other news

NPPD can help those considering solar energy

NPPD can help those considering solar energy

COLUMBUS - As the solar energy industry continues to grow, if you’re considering it as a way to generate electricity in your home or business the Nebraska Public Power District can help you through the process.

Nebraska suspect in children's deaths waives extradition

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man charged in the death of his two young children has waived extradition from California.Thirty-five-year-old Adam Price waived extradition during a hearing Wednesday in San Mateo County, California.Price was arrested Sunday in California, hours after his child…