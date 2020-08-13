Nebraska lawmakers OK property tax credits as session ends

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have approved new tax credits for homeowners, farmers and businesses and put more restrictions on abortions as they finish a session marred by ugly public disputes and criticism that they didn’t do enough to address the coronavirus pandemic.
The 60-day session ended after several last-minute, unsuccessful attempts to derail the tax and abortion bills.
Lawmakers gave both measures final approval and sent them to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who’s expected to sign them.
Lawmakers convened as normal in January but suspended their session in March out of concern about the pandemic.
They returned in July with new safety precautions, including plastic barriers to separate senators and new restrictions on who could access the legislative chamber.