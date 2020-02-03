Rural Broadband
Courtesy of: cienpies via Getty Images and engadget.com

LINCOLN -  Nebraska lawmakers are scheduled to hear a bill this week designed to ramp up access to broadband internet in parts of the state still stuck at dial-up speeds.

Johnathan Hladik, policy director with the Center for Rural Affairs, said broadband is an economic-development tool for small businesses in rural communities - one of the state's key job creators. And it's becoming increasingly important for farmers.

"There is a lot of exciting work happening within agriculture that takes advantage of new and cutting-edge technologies to improve yields," Hladik said. "When you have broadband out to some of these farms, it allows farmers to do a better job."

The measure, LB 996 would put Nebraska residents in the driver's seat to identify and report broadband gaps to the Public Service Commission. The crowdsourced data then would be leveraged to bring federal dollars back to the state to connect areas not served by providers.

Some lawmakers have raised concerns about the upfront costs of such a program. But Hladik said every dollar invested would produce large returns in both federal funding and increased economic activity.

The legislation includes recommendations by the state's Rural Broadband Task Force, which identified strategies for filling broadband gaps last spring and summer. Hladik said the measure would make Nebraska more competitive with states that already have a big head start when it comes to broadband.

"Every state around us has done more for rural broadband than Nebraska has," he said. "So we need to be sure that lawmakers are sending the right message, that members of the Public Service Commission are sending the right message: that Nebraska is ready to be a leader; Nebraska is ready to compete."

The Transportation and Telecommunications Committee is set to hear LB 996 on Monday. A separate bill, LB 992, also incorporates recommendations by the broadband task force, and is scheduled to be heard by the same committee next week.

Tags

In other news

Survey suggests economy growing in 9 Midwest, Plains states

Survey suggests economy growing in 9 Midwest, Plains states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A survey report suggests the economy continues to grow in nine Midwest and Plains states.The Mid-America Business Conditions index jumped to 57.2 in January from 50.6 in December. The survey was conducted before much of the bad news was reported about the coronavirus outbr…

Former mayor found guilty of assault, oppression of officer

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — A jury has convicted a former Broken Bow mayor of assault and of oppression under color of office.Jonathon Berghorst was found guilty Friday. Sentencing is set for April 9. Berghorst was accused of injuring a man during an April 6 fight outside a Broken Bow bar.The co…

Omaha crash kills 81-year-old man, injures 79-year-old woman

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An 81-year-old man died after another vehicle crashed into his car in north Omaha.Omaha Police say the crash happened around 6 p.m. Saturday near 56th Street and Hartman Avenue.Police say Nicholas Curto Jr. failed to stop at a stop sign before his 2007 Buick Lucerne was st…

Football brain injuries topic of Omaha Science Cafe

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A neuropsychologist will discuss at the Feb. 11 Omaha Science Cafe the mental processes of former football players.Lindy Field is an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Fields was involved for several years in clinical research at the Center f…

Nebraska, Iowa target vaping after new federal restrictions

Nebraska, Iowa target vaping after new federal restrictions

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Roughly one month after the federal government announced a new crackdown to keep e-cigarettes away from children, state lawmakers in Iowa and Nebraska are forging ahead with similar proposals of their own.Both states are considering new laws to raise the minimum age for …