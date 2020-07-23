LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have cleared the way for a new proposal that would require cities to create civilian police oversight boards following public outrage over the deaths of Black men in confrontations with police.
Lawmakers took the rare step of allowing Sen. Justin Wayne to introduce the new bill late in their session, when such action is normally prohibited.
Senators voted 32-4 to temporarily suspend their own rules so that Wayne, of Omaha, could bring the bill.
The vote came after Wayne, who is Black, talked about his own experience being pulled over by police for a broken tail light and having a gun pointed at him in front of the fifth-graders he was driving to a basketball practice.