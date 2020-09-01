LINCOLN - A new branding program for products grown and made in Nebraska was unveiled Monday.
Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman highlighted the “Nebraska Straight from the Good Life” campaign.
Ricketts says not only does the program promote Nebraska products, but also assists in exporting goods from the state.
"For example, last year we went to Vietnam and we were able to meet with a number of folks to promote Nebraska products. That in turn inspired a delegation from Vietnam to come to Nebraska last March before the pandemic. In that meeting they signed a memorandum of understanding to buy $3 billion worth of our products over the next two to three years. Right now, Nebraska is the number one beef exporter into Vietnam."
Wellman added it’ll be a mostly electronic campaign where Nebraska companies can promote their products while providing the state with an easy and effective way to promote Nebraska, its companies, and its products domestically and internationally.
The program is open to all companies located in Nebraska or with a significant presence in the state, and there’s no cost to apply.