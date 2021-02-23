LINCOLN - Nebraska has launched a new state website for individuals to apply for housing assistance.
During Governor Pete Ricketts’ press briefing Monday, Shannon Harner, executive director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, said Nebraska has received $200-million in federal assistance.
"Of which $158-million will be administered and distributed by the state to persons in all counties other than Douglas and Lancaster along with the cities of Omaha and Lincoln, which received separate funds. The state's program provides assistance for both rent and eligible tenant paid utilities including electricity, gas, water, and garbage. This program is intended only for renters and not for homeowners according to the federal guidance."
Harner says the funding will pay for rent and utilities as far back as April of last year, and there’s a limit of $20,000 per household.
You can find the application at Coronavirus.Nebraska.Gov.