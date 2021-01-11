Gov. Pete Ricketts COVID Update
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska appears to have avoided a post-Christmas spike in coronavirus cases that many had feared, although it’s not entirely clear why.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says it may be because people followed virus safety guidelines warning against attending holiday gatherings.

The governor says the decision not to impose a statewide lockdown may also have played a role because it helped avoid pandemic fatigue that leads some people to ignore the recommendations. Other states, such as California, reported large increases in cases in December.

