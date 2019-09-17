Nebraska joined antitrust lawsuit

LINCOLN - Last week, Attorney General Doug Peterson announced Nebraska is joining 48 states in a bipartisan investigation of tech giant Google.
Peterson tells News Talk WJAG the investigation is looking into Google’s business practices in accordance with state and federal antitrust laws.
"What we're looking at is whether or not the actions by Google were not pro-competition type actions, but frankly anti-competitive behaviors that try to allow them to monopolize the market."
Peterson says people need to understand that there are a lot of serious concerns about privacy and the amount of information that these companies are taking from individuals.
He says when downloading new apps onto your phone be aware of the privacy agreements as there is a tremendous effort by these companies to pull all of the data they can about you.