LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Officials say Nebraska's unemployment remained steady at 3.1% in August, matching the July figure.
The Nebraska Labor Department said in a news release Friday that the preliminary August rate was four-tenths of a point higher than the adjusted August 2018 rate of 2.7%.
The new Nebraska rate is well below August's national preliminary rate of 3.7%, which is unchanged from the July and June rate.
The August unemployment rate for Madison, Pierce and Stanton counties is 2.7 percent...down 0.5 percent from July, and up 0.4 percent from a year ago.
The department says nonfarm employment was up last month nearly 8,800 over the year-ago figure and up more than 1,200 over the July figure.