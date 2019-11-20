Nebraska is 1st state to share drivers' records with census

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska is the first state to publicly acknowledge it will share drivers' license records with the U.S. Census Bureau as the federal agency tries to comply with President Donald Trump's order to count the number of U.S. citizens.
The Census Bureau and Nebraska's motor vehicles director signed an agreement to share the records earlier this month.
The effort began after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration's plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, and the president instead ordered citizenship data compiled through federal and state administrative records.