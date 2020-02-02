Vaping
Kazu

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Roughly one month after the federal government announced a new crackdown to keep e-cigarettes away from children, state lawmakers in Iowa and Nebraska are forging ahead with similar proposals of their own.

Both states are considering new laws to raise the minimum age for vaping to 21 years old in addition to other measures to try to restrict the product.

An Iowa Senate Subcommittee advanced the measure earlier this month to raise that state’s legal age from 18 to eliminate the conflict with federal law.

In Nebraska, a legislative committee will review its own bill on Tuesday.

Tags

In other news

Omaha crash kills 81-year-old man, injures 79-year-old woman

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An 81-year-old man died after another vehicle crashed into his car in north Omaha.Omaha Police say the crash happened around 6 p.m. Saturday near 56th Street and Hartman Avenue.Police say Nicholas Curto Jr. failed to stop at a stop sign before his 2007 Buick Lucerne was st…

Football brain injuries topic of Omaha Science Cafe

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A neuropsychologist will discuss at the Feb. 11 Omaha Science Cafe the mental processes of former football players.Lindy Field is an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Fields was involved for several years in clinical research at the Center f…

Nebraska, Iowa target vaping after new federal restrictions

Nebraska, Iowa target vaping after new federal restrictions

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Roughly one month after the federal government announced a new crackdown to keep e-cigarettes away from children, state lawmakers in Iowa and Nebraska are forging ahead with similar proposals of their own.Both states are considering new laws to raise the minimum age for …

Officials: 2 Nebraska teen offenders escape twice in one day

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials are investigating how a pair of Nebraska juvenile offenders managed to escape custody twice in a 24-hour period.The incident began Tuesday night when the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney reported two teen offenders missing.Early the next day…

Rival Omaha basketball canceled over rumors of planned fight

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two Omaha high schools took the unusual step of postponing a rival basketball game following online rumors of a planned fight at the game.Friday night’s game between Omaha North and Omaha Benson, which had been set to be played at North, was called off.Omaha Police Officer…