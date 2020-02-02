Nebraska, Iowa target vaping after new federal restrictions

Tags
In other news
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An 81-year-old man died after another vehicle crashed into his car in north Omaha.Omaha Police say the crash happened around 6 p.m. Saturday near 56th Street and Hartman Avenue.Police say Nicholas Curto Jr. failed to stop at a stop sign before his 2007 Buick Lucerne was st…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A neuropsychologist will discuss at the Feb. 11 Omaha Science Cafe the mental processes of former football players.Lindy Field is an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Fields was involved for several years in clinical research at the Center f…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Roughly one month after the federal government announced a new crackdown to keep e-cigarettes away from children, state lawmakers in Iowa and Nebraska are forging ahead with similar proposals of their own.Both states are considering new laws to raise the minimum age for …
LINCOLN - The Nebraska State Patrol has cancelled the Endangered Missing Advisories for two missing Nebraskans.
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials are investigating how a pair of Nebraska juvenile offenders managed to escape custody twice in a 24-hour period.The incident began Tuesday night when the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney reported two teen offenders missing.Early the next day…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two Omaha high schools took the unusual step of postponing a rival basketball game following online rumors of a planned fight at the game.Friday night’s game between Omaha North and Omaha Benson, which had been set to be played at North, was called off.Omaha Police Officer…
NORFOLK - One place. One passion. One point. That’s the motto for Norfolk’s Fountain Point Medical Community.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials say the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has allocated nearly $109 million in federal funds in the aftermath of last year's devastating historic floods.
STANTON - Two people were taken into custody at gun point by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office after a high speed pursuit Friday night.