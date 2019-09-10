Governor Pete Ricketts

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The governors of Nebraska and Iowa have ordered flags lowered to observe the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday to honor those who died in the attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Scores of firefighters, police and others have died in the years since from exposure to the toxic wreckage from the attacks.

It was the deadliest terrorist act on American soil.

