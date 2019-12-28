Nebraska Department of Correctional Services

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials say a 64-year-old inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln has died.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release that Mark Nielson died Friday afternoon at a Lincoln hospital.

The release says his cause of death has not yet been determined, but noted that Nielson was being treated for a medical condition.

The department did not say what ailment afflicted Nielson, who began serving an 8- to 10-year sentence for methamphetamine trafficking in 2016.

State law requires a grand jury investigation anytime someone dies in state custody.

