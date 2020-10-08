Nebraska hospitals say they can handle surge in virus cases

Hospital Bed
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Nebraska has reached a record high. But even as hospitals fill up across the state, senior hospital officials insist they can handle any surge in serious infections.

State health officials say 288 Nebraskans are hospitalized with COVID-19, but 28% of hospital beds and only 22% of beds in intensive care units are available.

Hospital officials say they can increase capacity by adding new beds, and can use surgical recovery beds to make up the shortfall in intensive care.

CHI Health CEO Cliff Robertson says the pandemic is easier to plan for than a natural disaster.

