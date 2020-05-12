Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic

In this April 14, 2020 photo, disinfecting wipes stand at the ready at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. 

 (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is holding the nation’s first in-person primary since a heavily criticized election in Wisconsin five weeks ago in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Election officials have repeatedly urged voters to cast early, mail-in ballots, but Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts and Secretary of State Bob Evnen both pledged to forge ahead with an in-person primary even though many other states have rescheduled theirs or switched to all-mail voting.

Ricketts says members of the Nebraska National Guard will be on call help short-staffed polling sites in eight counties, including the Omaha and Lincoln areas.

Tags

In other news

Loosened DHM doesn't mean in the clear

Loosened DHM doesn't mean in the clear

NORFOLK - It was announced last week by Governor Pete Ricketts, directed health measure restrictions will be loosened for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s district.

US judge says new pipelines need more review

US judge says new pipelines need more review

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. judge is revising a recent court ruling that held up numerous utility projects crossing streams and wetlands, but says new oil and gas pipelines will still need further reviews.

Ricketts pushes back on criticism of TestNebraska contract

Ricketts pushes back on criticism of TestNebraska contract

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is pushing back against four Nebraska lawmakers who urged him to cancel a $27 million coronavirus testing contract with a group of out-of-state startup companies, calling their criticism “ludicrous” even though the program is off to a slow start hasn’t k…