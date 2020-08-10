Jennifer Carter

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A legislative staffer who previously worked as a lobbyist and child advocate has been chosen as Nebraska’s next inspector general for child welfare.

Jennifer Carter will serve as a legislative watchdog over Nebraska’s child welfare services. She currently serves as a staff lawyer for the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, and previously worked as a lobbyist and consultant and director of public policy for the group Nebraska Appleseed.

Carter will replace Julie Rogers, who was chosen in January to become Nebraska’s state ombudsman. She will start in hew new role on Sept. 2.

Tags

In other news

Economists urge extension of fed unemployment boost

Economists urge extension of fed unemployment boost

LINCOLN - If Congress does not extend enhanced unemployment benefits - the $600 per week meant to help Americans who lost jobs due to the novel coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout - more than five million jobs would be lost, including more than 1,500 in Nebraska.