OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials say the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has topped 19,000 since the outbreak of the new coronavirus began earlier this year.
The state's online virus tracking site says 19,042 cases had been confirmed by Tuesday — a jump of 143 new cases from the day before.
The site also showed two new deaths, bringing the state's total to 269 deaths since the start of the outbreak.
The state says 42% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 48% of its intensive care beds and 80% of its ventilators remained available Tuesday.