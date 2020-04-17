LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials have reported three new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's toal to 24.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported late Thursday that two of the deaths were reported out of Gage County in southeastern Nebraska.
Both were residents of an assisted living facility, including a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s with multiple underlying health conditions.
The third death out of Douglas County was a man in his 70s with several underlying health conditions.
The department says confirmed cases in Nebraska have now climbed to over 1,000. More than 12,000 people have tested negative.