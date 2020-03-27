Nebraska health officials confirm 2 COVID-19 deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — As eastern Nebraska health officials announced the state's first COVID-19 death Friday, a second death was announced in south-central Nebraska.
An Omaha man in his 50s became the first known person in Nebraska to die of the new coronavirus as the number of cases continued to rise.
The Douglas County Health Department says the man suffered from serious underlying health conditions before he was diagnosed.
By Friday evening, the Central District Health Department in Hall County announced that a woman in her 60s had also died of the virus. She, too, had underlying health conditions.