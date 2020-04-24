LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state health officials have reported two new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total deaths from the disease to 47 since the outbreak began.
The state also said two counties in rural central Nebraska, Greeley and Sherman counties, had reported their first confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday.
Officials say of the two new deaths reported Thursday, one was a man in his 60s in hard-hit Hall County. Officials gave no details about where the second death occurred, saying more information would be released later.
Nebraska’s online coronavirus tracking portal show 2,124 confirmed cases in the state by Friday morning.
More than 18,700 people had been tested for the virus statewide, with 16,488 of them testing negative for the illness.