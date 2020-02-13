Interns Working
NORFOLK - The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board and some students at Northeast Community College will soon be working together.

Executive Director Nate Blum says an opportunity came up with some Ag marketing students part of Brandon Keller’s class at Northeast.

"He has 11 students that needed some projects to develop some risk analysis, SWOT analysis, and opportunity analysis for a couple of new projects we'd like to see come to Nebraska. We are kind of experimenting a little bit in that we're taking on 11 remote interns at Northeast Community College."

Blum says the students are bright and excited to take part in the internship.

He says the remote internships are unpaid, but if the students do good work they’ll get a letter of recommendation.

