LINCOLN - COVID-19 has been in Nebraska a little over a year now and as people get the vaccine, many are wondering when life will return to normal.
Governor Pete Ricketts tells News Talk WJAG, by the time September rolls around, the way of life in Nebraska will be fairly normal again.
Ricketts predicts that Memorial Stadium will be able to be filled up with fans again, but precautions like washing your hands often will still be a good idea.
He thinks people will be able to go back to doing a lot of the things that made Nebraska the best place in the world to live and enjoy the good life.
"That will also put us in a great position to continue to grow our state. We've really worked to control the spread of the virus while letting people live a more normal life and so we haven't seen the severe impact other states have when they took more restrictive measures. That will make our state attractive for future investment by businesses which ultimately creates jobs."
Ricketts says COVID-19 will still be swirling around, so older people who decided to not get the vaccine will need to continue to be careful.