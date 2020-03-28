OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended his enforceable order limiting gatherings to 10 people to seven more counties in Nebraska as state officials scramble to slow the grow spread of the coronavirus.
Ricketts’ Saturday morning order now includes Butler, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, Seward, and York counties and effectively shuts down the dining rooms of restaurants and bars and shutters theaters, churches, schools and gyms.
It also limits social gatherings such as weddings and funerals to no more than 10 people.
The area covered under the new extension covers some 123,000 people in a block spanning central and southeastern Nebraska.