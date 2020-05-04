Nebraska Gov. Ricketts: Don't visit areas with eased rules

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska relaxed some of its social-distancing restrictions in the Omaha area and more than half of the state’s counties, but Gov. Pete Ricketts is imploring people who are still living in more heavily regulated areas to stay put.
Ricketts is asking residents in hard-hit areas, such as Grand Island and Dakota City, not to venture out of their regions out of concern that they might spread the coronavirus.
Unlike many other states, Ricketts has imposed public safety restrictions in Nebraska on a regional basis.