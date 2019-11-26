NORFOLK - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is encouraging people to get out and hunt some pheasants over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Northeast District Manager Lucas Negus says rooster pheasants will get released at 14 wildlife management areas throughout the state.
Negus says WMA’s they’ll release pheasants in Northeast Nebraska include Oak Valley in Madison County, Powder Creek in Dixon County, and Wilkinson in Platte County.
"We want to have plenty of birds out there for people who have family back and they want to go out for a hunt. It's good family time and hopefully they have success as well."
Negus says the Thanksgiving holiday is also a good time to complete the Take ‘Em Hunting Challenge where you take someone new hunting.
The pheasant season runs through January 31st.
For more information visit OutdoorNebraska.Org.