The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Eric Fowler; NEBRASKAland Magazine

LINCOLN - Last year hunting, fishing, parks, and wildlife viewing had an economic impact of $2.64 billion in Nebraska and supported 25,000 jobs.

Jerry Kane, Public Information Officer for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says that data and more is included in their annual report the public can view.

Kane says the report includes achievements and challenges they faced last year including rebounding from devastating flooding at many Game and Parks properties.

Kane says another topic detailed in the report is what their efforts were to recruit new outdoors men and women with events such as the Take em’ Hunting and Fishing challenges.

"We encouraged people to introduce someone new to fishing and hunting. In addition we have a section talking about the Game and Parks' efforts to expand our state park adventures to a more diverse audience."

To view the report go to OutdoorNebraska.Gov.

Tags

In other news

More Nebraska families to get support through grant

More Nebraska families to get support through grant

LINCOLN - Fifteen years of research on best practices for helping young children prepare for school is expanding into communities across Nebraska, thanks to a new U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Preschool Development Grant. 

Driver dies after two vehicles collide in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — One person died and another was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in rural Lancaster County.The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in an area just north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 43 and Pella Road.The Lancaster County Sheriff's office says two vehic…

Juvenile facilities in Nebraska rocked by violence, escapes

Juvenile facilities in Nebraska rocked by violence, escapes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two state-run homes for Nebraska’s high-risk juvenile offenders are facing new scrutiny after a string of high-profile escapes and violence, including an outburst that sent two employees to the hospital after a group of boys beat them with pieces of a metal bed frame.