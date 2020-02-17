LINCOLN - Last year hunting, fishing, parks, and wildlife viewing had an economic impact of $2.64 billion in Nebraska and supported 25,000 jobs.
Jerry Kane, Public Information Officer for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says that data and more is included in their annual report the public can view.
Kane says the report includes achievements and challenges they faced last year including rebounding from devastating flooding at many Game and Parks properties.
Kane says another topic detailed in the report is what their efforts were to recruit new outdoors men and women with events such as the Take em’ Hunting and Fishing challenges.
"We encouraged people to introduce someone new to fishing and hunting. In addition we have a section talking about the Game and Parks' efforts to expand our state park adventures to a more diverse audience."
To view the report go to OutdoorNebraska.Gov.