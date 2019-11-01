NORFOLK - You can now purchase 2020 permits from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Public information officer Jerry Kane says you can buy permits for yourself or they also make great holiday gifts for friends and family.
Kane says there are multiple options available including hunting, fishing, fur harvest and park permits.
He says age and residency restrictions apply to some, and stamps also may be required.
You can purchase permits at your local district office, all Walmart stores, some convenience stores, or online at OutdoorNebraska.Org.