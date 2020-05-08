LINCOLN - With overnight camping at state recreation areas and parks prohibited right now due to the coronavirus, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is encouraging you to camp at home.
Marketing Manager Jane Gustafson says you can pitch your tent or make your own, even if that means camping in your living room.
Gustafson says you can have a campfire and eat hotdogs, marshmallows or other camping treats.
She says if you camp at home, take some pictures and post them on social media using the hashtag #CampAtHomeNE.
"If you direct message us your photo and contact information, we can put you in for a drawing. We have some goodies we're going to be giving away including some camping lanterns and our grand prize which is a chance to have a two night stay at one of our state park areas and do some actual camping once all of the restrictions are lifted and it's safe to go back out in the world."
Gustafson says camping at home is also a great way to keep the kids busy as you can create some fun outdoor games.
For more ideas on what to do visit OutdoorNebraska.Org.