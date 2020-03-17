The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Eric Fowler; NEBRASKAland Magazine

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has canceled all commission-sponsored events and activities through May 31 to help limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Omaha service center has been closed to public access. Also, the Schramm Education Center near Gretna, Mahoney State Park activity facility near Ashland, Wildcat Hills Nature Center near Gering, Fort Kearny State Historical Park visitor center near Kearney.

Two Rivers State Recreation Area service center near Waterloo and the Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln are closed to public access. People can call 402-595-2144 to get information.

Permits and information are available online at outdoornebraska.gov.

