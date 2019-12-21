Nebraska gambling measure gets big boost from tribal company

Tags
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A three-alarm fire at an Omaha Housing Authority apartment building in north Omaha left about 60 people out in the cold, but all got out safely.The fire was reported Friday evening at the Ernie Chambers' Court Apartments. Arriving firefighters saw flames coming from the bu…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The economic development arm of a Nebraska-based Native American tribe is once again pumping big money into a campaign to legalize casino gambling.Campaign finance records show Ho-Chunk Inc. is bankrolling the petition ballot drive with nearly $1.5 million contributed so…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man has died in a construction accident at a downtown Lincoln parking garage.The accident happened Friday afternoon on the top floor of the garage. Police Capt. Todd Kocian says a construction worker was assembling a metal form for a wall when the form fell…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of bankers indicates a waning economy in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states, and weak farm income is hurting producers' ability to borrow money from banks.The Rural Mainstreet survey shows its overall index fell to to 50.2 this month from 54.2 in Nove…
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. judge says environmentalists and Native Americans can proceed with lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump’s approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.In a Friday ruling, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris expressed skepticism over government argume…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials have awarded a $352 million contract to an Omaha company to build a freeway that will connect two highway on the south side of Lincoln.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota board deciding whether to grant water permits for the Keystone XL pipeline will extend its hearing into the new year.
BENNINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say one person has died in a crash north of Omaha.The crash happened Friday morning in Bennington, at the intersection of Blair High Road and Bennington Road.Investigators say the crash involved a car and a semitrailer. Officials say it appea…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A federal murder trial date has been set for three men charged in the shooting death last year of a Lincoln woman.A federal judge in Lincoln set trial for April 27. Tawhyne Patterson Sr., Damon Williams and Dante Williams are charged with murder and two counts of attempt…