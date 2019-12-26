Child Nutrition Act
LYONS - Traditionally, the federal Child Nutrition Act is revised every five years and, while most program authorizations are permanent or extended through annual appropriations, a new Child Nutrition Act hasn’t been reauthorized since 2010.

Justin Carter, Project Associate for the Center for Rural Affairs says he’s coordinating a project called the Nebraska Food Council and they’re endorsing a reauthorization of the Child Nutrition Act to include two new key aspect.

Carter says the first one is the Farm to School Act.

"It gives our schools around the state access to grants that they can use to help bring in more educational programs around local foods. Things like greenhouses in the schools, building school gardens, and educational opportunities to help students understand where their food comes from."

Carter says the other aspect they want included is the Kids Eat Local Act which helps nutritional staff easier procure local foods from around the state.

He says both pieces of legislation currently have bipartisan support and Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is a sponsor of each act.

