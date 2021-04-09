LINCOLN - Even as more people continue to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska, the state saw an increase in the number of people hospitalized because of the coronavirus last week.
During a press conference Thursday Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said it was the first increase in 18 weeks.
Anthone said there’s two plausible reasons why there was an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, despite the number of vaccinated people increasing.
"It could be because people have relaxed in doing the non pharmaceutical interventions such as wearing a mask and staying away from small and confined spaces. The second reason is that we have these variants."
Anthone said 187 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been identified in Nebraska, but there’s likely more than that. The other common one is the California variant and 48 cases of it have been identified.