WASHINGTON, D.C. - Senate Agriculture Committee Ranking Democrat Debbie Stabenow has introduced the Food Supply Protection Act and Nebraska Farmers Union members are in the process of studying the bill.
President John Hansen says it contains several good components for agriculture.
"It looks like it does a lot of the things that the Ag community has been asking for. It helps support food banks, it helps provide a lot of support to the non-profit organizations as well as other folks that are trying to help move products that can't get processed into a productive use."
Hansen says while there’s wide support for the measure, the main problem is that it need some bi-partisan backing.
Stabenow’s bill also provides infrastructure grants that can be used for additional cold storage and refrigeration transportation, personal protective equipment, rental costs and use of commercial and community infrastructure.