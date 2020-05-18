Farmer planting
Photo Courtesy/nefb.wordpress.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska farmers have planted most of the expected corn crop and are making good progress on soybean planting.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported Monday that farmers had planted 91% of the corn crop as of Sunday, putting them far ahead of the 63% that had been planted by this time last year.

The five-year average for this date is 78%. Farmers had planted 78% of expected soybeans, more than doubling the 34% from last year.

The five-year average is 42%. They were helped by good weather that made for 5.2 days suitable for field work.

Tags

In other news

Statewide flyover set for Monday

Statewide flyover set for Monday

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Air National Guard will conduct a flyover salute to healthcare professionals and all Nebraskans responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.