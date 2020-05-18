LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska farmers have planted most of the expected corn crop and are making good progress on soybean planting.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported Monday that farmers had planted 91% of the corn crop as of Sunday, putting them far ahead of the 63% that had been planted by this time last year.
The five-year average for this date is 78%. Farmers had planted 78% of expected soybeans, more than doubling the 34% from last year.
The five-year average is 42%. They were helped by good weather that made for 5.2 days suitable for field work.