Sen. Dan Hughes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska farmers could get free, special permits to hunt deer on their land before the official rifle-hunting season starts under a legislative bill that won initial approval.

Lawmakers advanced a measure Thursday that would allow farmers to hunt on the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before the official hunting season if they get the permit.

Sen. Dan Hughes, of Venango, says he introduced the legislation to reward Nebraska farmers who lose an estimated $60 million a year collectively when deer destroy their crops.

Deer eat the leaves off of corn and mash down the plants when they sleep in large groups.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska farmers could get free, special deer-hunting permit

Nebraska farmers could get free, special deer-hunting permit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska farmers could get free, special permits to hunt deer on their land before the official rifle-hunting season starts under a legislative bill that won initial approval.Lawmakers advanced a measure Thursday that would allow farmers to hunt on the Tuesday, Wednesday…

2 sickened by cleaning solution in drinks at Nebraska bar

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — Two customers at a movie theater bar in Nebraska were treated at a hospital after they were served cleaning solution in their drinks apparently by accident.Authorities say the women took sips and soon began to feel burning sensations in their throats and stomachs Tuesda…

2 taken to hospital after kitchen fire erupts in Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say two people were injured by a fire at a north Omaha home. The blaze was reported a little before 8 p.m. Wednesday.Firefighters who were dispatched there soon extinguished a smoky fire in the kitchen. Authorities say a 65-year-old man resident was taken to Nebr…

Man gets 2 years for crash death of marching band trumpeter

Man gets 2 years for crash death of marching band trumpeter

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been given two years in prison for the crash death of a member of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln marching band.A judge on Wednesday also suspended the driver's license of 30-year-old Waltrivelish Watson for seven years.Watson had pleaded no contest …