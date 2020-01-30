Nebraska farmers could get free, special deer-hunting permit

Tags
In other news
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska farmers could get free, special permits to hunt deer on their land before the official rifle-hunting season starts under a legislative bill that won initial approval.Lawmakers advanced a measure Thursday that would allow farmers to hunt on the Tuesday, Wednesday…
GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — The driver of a snowplow that plunged into the Platte River west of Omaha faces a child pornography charge.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man who was the suspect of a theft case was arrested Wednesday.
LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — Two customers at a movie theater bar in Nebraska were treated at a hospital after they were served cleaning solution in their drinks apparently by accident.Authorities say the women took sips and soon began to feel burning sensations in their throats and stomachs Tuesda…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say two people were injured by a fire at a north Omaha home. The blaze was reported a little before 8 p.m. Wednesday.Firefighters who were dispatched there soon extinguished a smoky fire in the kitchen. Authorities say a 65-year-old man resident was taken to Nebr…
With impeachment clogging the news cycles, the slow death of Capitalism is infecting our country from almost every direction.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been given two years in prison for the crash death of a member of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln marching band.A judge on Wednesday also suspended the driver's license of 30-year-old Waltrivelish Watson for seven years.Watson had pleaded no contest …
LINCOLN - Every state except Oregon and Hawaii currently has widespread influenza activity.
NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools’ Westside Elementary has been selected as a 2019 Elementary and Secondary Education Act National Distinguished School.