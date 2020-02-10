Nebraska Farm Bureau

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Farm Bureau has set its policy priority list for this year.

President Steve Nelson tells News Talk WJAG, their first priority is reducing Nebraska’s overreliance on property taxes and seeking a more balanced system to fund education, and a bill that could do that is LB974.

"The bill has already had a hearing and it's in committee right now where they're doing some refinements. We see this as a really good opportunity to take some steps in the right direction to get property tax relief for Nebraska property tax payers. Obviously it doesn't solve all of the problems and we would like to see the legislature do more, but it's a step in the right direction."

Nelson says another priority is expanding farm and ranch access to high quality broadband service statewide.

He says that’s becoming more important as technology and the internet are becoming vital parts of the farming operation.

Other priorities Nelson says they want to work on include growing the state’s livestock sector and value-added agriculture, proactive engagement on water quality and quantity issues, and making sure regulations are workable for farms and ranches.

