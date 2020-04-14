LINCOLN - The coronavirus pandemic has effected farmers and ranchers in some way and also disrupted the commodity markets.
To help deliver relief to Nebraska farms and ranches, the Nebraska Farm Bureau asked Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to address four key areas.
President Steve Nelson tells News Talk WJAG, one of the concerns relates to market manipulation and they have asked the secretary to work with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice to ensure all laws are being rigorously followed.
"We've had an announcement since our communication from Secretary Purdue that they are taking action and moving forward in some of these areas. This isn't the first time we've had these concerns, but certainly it's raised again under these circumstances so we really need to follow up on that and appreciate the work of the secretary."
Nelson says expedited rollout of financial support authorized by the federal CARES Act and additional flexibilities, including authorization of loan restructuring and loan balance write-downs for those who utilize USDA loan programs were requested.
He says monitoring the needs of those in the food processing industry and providing flexibility to make any needed regulatory adjustments was also identified.
